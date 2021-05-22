Bayern chief Rummenigge says Lewandowski 'will not be sold'

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge promises that top scorer Robert Lewandowski "will not be sold," he said in an interview to Polish web portal Wirtualna Polska, as reported by German sports portal Sportbuzzer late on Friday.

"His agent, Pini Zahavi, knows it. But tell me yourself: Who would sell a player who can score 60 goals in a year, who's the best player in the world at 32?" Rummenigge asked rhetorically.

Lewandowski is one goal away from breaking Gerd Mueller's Bundesliga record of 40 goals. He could reach the new milestone in the last match of the season against Augsburg on Saturday.

"I'm convinced Robert will score goal number 41. His teammates will certainly help him, we will witness an historic event," Rummenigge said.

The Bayern chief would like to extend the contract with the Polish striker in advance. "Lewandowski, who's in amazing physical shape, can play at the highest level for another four, five years. Why not at Bayern? Robert is like a diamond," Rummenigge said.

"Please tell the Polish prime minister that Robert Lewandowski is now Poland's best ambassador," he added.











