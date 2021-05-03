Fenerbahçe secure home win to stay in league title race

Fenerbahçe firmly cemented their status in the Turkish Super Lig's title race with a comfortable 3-1 victory Monday against Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor at home.

The Yellow Canaries finished the job early, scoring all their goals in the first half.

Fenerbahçe midfielder Jose Sosa successfully converted a penalty in the sixth minute at Ulker Stadium to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Consecutive goals by forward Enner Valencia in the 12th minute and midfielder Dimitris Pelkas in the 14th minute made it 3-0 for Fenerbahçe, with the Yellow Canaries leading the first half.

Erzurumspor's Ozgur Sert scored near the end of the match. The consolation goal made the result 3-1 for Fenerbahçe.

Second-place Fenerbahçe secured a five-point gap against leaders Besiktas, who have racked up 81 points in 37 weeks.

Erzurumspor are now in the relegation zone with 37 points.

The 2020-21 Super Lig season is set to end in three weeks as Besiktas have a major advantage for the title.

The other title contenders, Galatasaray, are now in third position with 75 points, a point behind archrivals Fenerbahçe.

Both Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray are looking for Besiktas to make mistakes in the next three weeks.

This weekend will see a critical derby between Galatasaray and Besiktas at the Turk Telekom Stadium, Galatasaray's home.