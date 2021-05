Zenit St. Petersburg won the Russian Premier League title Sunday for the third time in a row.

"Zenit is the champion of Russia!" the league said on its official Twitter account.

The team toppled second-place Lokomotiv Moscow with a 6-1 score at Krestovsky Stadium to clinch their eighth league title.

Zenit collected 61 points, nine points ahead of Lokomotiv Moscow, with two games to spare on matchday 28.