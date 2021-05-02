Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix

 Contact Us
Published May 02,2021
British Mercedes team driver Lewis Hamilton was victorious in Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix, the 2021 Formula 1 round three held in Portimao.

The 66-lap Portuguese Grand Prix was held at the Algarve International Circuit on a track 4.6 kilometers (2.8 miles) long.

Having sealed the second win of the season, Hamilton completed the race at 1:34:31, while Dutch driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull came second -- 29.1 seconds behind -- and his teammate Valtteri Bottas from Finland finished third at 33.5 seconds behind Hamilton.

This year's fourth race will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain on May 9.

Driver standings:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 69 points

2. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 61

3. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 37

4. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 32

5. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 28

Constructor standings:

1. Mercedes: 101

2. Red Bull: 83

3. McLaren Mercedes: 53

4. Ferrari: 42

5. Alpine: 13