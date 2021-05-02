Ajax crowned champion of Dutch top-tier football league

Ajax clinched the Dutch Eredivisie league title on Sunday for the 35th time, claiming a 4-0 home win over Emmen.

"One of [Erik] Ten Hag's goals will surely be to take the double again next season. It would be only the third time that a manager has achieved that feat," Ajax said in a statement, referring to the teams head coach.

"He would thus break the record that he now shares with the iconic former coach Rinus Michels. Michels won the double with Ajax in the 1966/1967 and 1969/1970 seasons," Ajax added.

Ten Hag, who won his second league title with the club, has coached 106 Ajax games and won 83 of them, while he lost 10 matches and drew another 13.

Ajax now have 79 points in the standings with three games remaining.





