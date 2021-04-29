NBA LEGEND JORDANS ROOKIE SNEAKERS ON SALE AT AUCTION

NBA legend Michael Jordan's rookie season sneakers are on sale at auction, London-based auctioneers Sotheby's confirmed on Tuesday.

"The Nike "Air Jordan" is one of the most iconic designs in the history of both streetwear and basketball and is a key part of the origin of the Air Jordan brand for Nike. Designed by Peter Moore, Michael Jordan wore Air Jordan 1s in 1984 and 1985, as well as modified versions in 1986 (after a broken foot Michael endured)," Sotheby's said in a statement.

"These specific shoes are the iconic 'Chicago' colorway, and perhaps the most recognizable for Michael, as well as the Nike brand," it added.

The legendary basketballer wore the pair of Air Jordan 1s during the 1984-85 rookie season, while the shoes are expected to sell for between $110,000 and $165,000.

Bids for the sneakers opened at CHF 80,000 ($88,000) as the auction will end on May 12. The pair is in a size 13 and 13.5 in US/CAN.

Jordan won six NBA titles in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, and 1998 during his career with the Chicago Bulls.

He was also a six-time NBA Finals MVP (Most Valuable Player) and 14-time NBA All-Star.

The Bulls retired his famous no. 23 jersey in 1994.

In addition, Stephen Curry's special pair of sneakers will be will auctioned, which is from the 2015-16 season of his Most Valuable Player (MVP) win.

Curry is an active NBA player as the Golden State Warriors superstar's Under Armour sneakers are on sale for CHF 15,000 ($16,500).

The 33-year-old American point guard is a three-time NBA champion with the Warriors in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Curry is also a seven-time NBA All-Star (2014-2019, 2021).

The auction at Sotheby's also includes some NBA stars' shoes worn by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal and Patrick Ewing.