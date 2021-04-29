Marsch to replace Nagelsmann as manager in RB Leipzig

German football club RB Leipzig confirmed on Thursday that Jesse Marsch will be their manager next season.

"Jesse Marsch will become our new head coach from the 2021/22 season!," the German Bundesliga club said on Twitter.

Marsch inked a two-year contract with his new club, according to RB Leipzig.

The 47-year-old US national is currently managing Austria's Red Bull Salzburg and will join RB Leipzig in July.

RB Leipzig were looking for a manager as this week Julian Nagelsmann, 33, was confirmed to boss Bayern Munich's senior team as of this summer.

Marsch was the Austrian champion with Red Bull Salzburg in 2020. He also won the Austrian Cup last season.

He served as an assistant manager for RB Leipzig in the 2018-19 season.