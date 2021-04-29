Jazz score franchise-record points in win over Kings

Utah Jazz scored a franchise record in a 154-105 victory over Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

"The team's 154-105 win over the Sacramento Kings set a new franchise record for most points in a game, topping the 153 scored by the New Orleans Jazz in April of 1978. The 49-point win was also the largest margin of victory in franchise history," NBA said in a statement.

Jazz's Rudy Gobert made a double-double with 12 points and ten rebounds at Golden 1 Center.

Croatian forward Bojan Bogdanovic was the highest scorer of the game with 24 points, Jordan Clarkson produced 23, and Georges Niang finished with 19 points.

For the losing side, Buddy Hield and Richaun Holmes scored 18 points each.

The Western Conference leader Jazz has a 45-17 win/loss.

SUNS CLINCH PLAYOFF SPOT FOR 1ST TIME SINCE 2009-10 SEASON

The Phoenix Suns ended an 11-year playoff drought with a 109-101 victory over Los Angeles Clippers.

Chris Paul performed double-double with 28 points and ten assists for the Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena.

The Clippers' Paul George also made a double-double with 25 points and ten rebounds.

With this victory, second-place Suns improved to 44-18 win/loss in the Western Conference.

Results:

Cleveland Cavaliers - Orlando Magic: 104-109

Philadelphia 76ers - Atlanta Hawks: 127-83

Washington Wizards - Los Angeles Lakers: 116 - 107

Boston Celtics - Charlotte Hornets: 120-111

New York Knicks - Chicago Bulls: 113-94

Miami Heat - San Antonio Spurs: 116 - 111

Denver Nuggets - New Orleans Pelicans: 114 - 112

Memphis Grizzlies - Portland Trail Blazers: 109 - 130

Phoenix Suns - Los Angeles Clippers: 109 - 101

Sacramento Kings - Utah Jazz: 105 - 154