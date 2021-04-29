Fenerbahçe drop 2 critical points in title race

Fenerbahçe dropped two vital points in the Turkish Super Lig title race after being held to a goalless draw against Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Thursday.

Neither team managed a breakthrough at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium in a match that Fenerbahçe ended with 10 men on the pitch because Gokhan Gonul was shown a red card in minute 43.

Besiktas now have a huge advantage in the title race, leading Super Lig with 78 points.

Fenerbahçe are in second with 73 points and Galatasaray have 72 points in the third spot with four games to play in the Super Lig campaign.



