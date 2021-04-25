Leipzig beat Stuttgart to keep Bundesliga title race alive

RB Leipzig defeated 10-man VfB Stuttgart 2-0 on Sunday to maintain a largely theoretical chance of denying record champions Bayern Munich a ninth successive Bundesliga title.

Amadou Haidara headed the opener seconds after the restart and Emil Forsberg's 67th minute penalty moved Leipzig seven points behind Bayern with three games to play.

Bayern could have sealed matters on Saturday but lost 2-1 at Mainz and will have their next chance at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach on May 8.

Stuttgart started well but Naouirou Ahamada's red card after video review for a foul on Haidara in 14 minutes effectively ended their chances.

Promoted Stuttgart are safely 10th despite losing four consecutive games.

Leipzig next travel to Werder Bremen on Friday for their German Cup semi-final as Julian Nagelsmann's side continue the chase for a maiden major trophy.

Borussia Moenchengladbach host Arminia Bielefeld in the weekend's final match later Sunday.









