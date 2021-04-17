Hansi Flick wants to leave Bayern Munich at end of season

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick tells Sky TV he wants to be released out of his contract after the season.

Flick said after Bayern's 3-2 Bundesliga win that he informed club bosses in mid-week about his decision, and told the players after Saturday's game which gave them a seven-point league lead. There was no immediate reaction from the club.

Flick did not want to give details but he has had a strained relationship with Munich board member sports Hasan Salihamidzic over the past months. He also didn't want to confirm that he aims to succeed Joachim Loew as national team coach in summer but admitted it is "an option every coach has to consider."

Loew's former assistant Flick became Munich coach in November 2019 and won six titles with the team in the past season. This term they can only win the Bundesliga.





