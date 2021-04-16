Warriors beat Cavaliers 119-101 for 4th straight win

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-101 to seal their fourth consecutive win late Thursday.

Stephen Curry led his team to victory with 33 points and five assists while Andrew Wiggins dropped 23 points for the Warriors.

Juan Toscano-Anderson came off the bench to add 20 points, and Draymond Green finished with five points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

For the Cavaliers, Collin Sexton scored 30 points and Darius Garland played with 20 points and seven assists.

Jarrett Allen racked up a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

The Warriors improved to a 28-28 win/loss record in the Western Conference.

RESULTS

Atlanta Hawks - Milwaukee Bucks: 109-120

Cleveland Cavaliers - Golden State Warriors: 101-119

Los Angeles Lakers - Boston Celtics: 113-121

Phoenix Suns - Sacramento Kings: 122-114