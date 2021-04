Turkish athlete Daniyar Ismayilov set a European record on Tuesday and claimed two gold medals at the European Weightlifting Championships in Russia.

Ismayilov won gold and broke a European snatch record in the men's 73 kg weight class by lifting 160 kg in Moscow.

The 29-year-old weightlifter, who lifted 181 kg in the clean & jerk, won gold with a total of 341 kg to become European champion.