The Turkish Super Lig leaders Beşiktaş were defeated by Kasımpaşa 1-0 on Sunday.

Kasımpaşa claimed a home victory when Aytac Kara made a classy shot from outside the penalty box in the 19th minute.

In the 56th minute, Beşiktaş goalie Ersin Destanoglu saved Swedish forward Isaac Thelin's penalty kick at Istanbul's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium.

Kasımpaşa jumped to 14th place with 34 points as Beşiktaş remained atop of the league standings collecting 64 points.