Bucks agree to 4-year max extension with Holiday

Point guard Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks agreed to a four-year maximum contract extension worth up to $160 million, an NBA insider confirmed on Sunday.

"Milwaukee star guard Jrue Holiday and the Bucks have agreed to a four-year maximum contract extension worth up to $160 million," Shams Charania said on Twitter.

"Jrue Holiday's max extension with the Bucks includes a player option in Year 4," he added.

Holiday, who previously played for the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Orleans Pelicans averaged 17 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 38 games for the Bucks during this season.





