Palestine confirms 24 new deaths due to coronavirus

Palestinian health authorities on Saturday registered 24 new fatalities and 1,651 infections from the coronavirus pandemic.

Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said 16 deaths and 698 cases were recorded in the West Bank while 953 cases and eight fatalities were registered in the Gaza Strip.

According to the minister, 200 of those infected are in intensive care units, while 63 patients are supported by artificial respirators.

Palestine has reported 277,130 coronavirus cases, including 2,941 deaths, since the first case of COVID-19 was detected last year, according to the Health Ministry.











