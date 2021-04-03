Nigerian forward Iheanacho extends Leicester contract

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho extended his contract with Leicester City until 2024, the English football side announced Saturday.

"I can't express how I'm feeling. I'm excited, I'm happy, I'm overwhelmed! It's a great moment and I'm happy that Leicester City gave me a new contract," Iheanacho said in a statement.

"It's been a great time here. It's not been easy, but there's a lot of people here that are good people, great people to work with," he added.

Iheanacho moved to Leicester City from Manchester City in August 2017 and has gone on to feature for the Foxes 117 times in all competitions, netting 32 goals -- 12 of which have come in this season.

The 24-year-old made 31 senior appearances for Nigeria, scoring nine goals.