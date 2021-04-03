Liverpool gain 3-0 comfortable away win against Arsenal

Liverpool recorded a comfortable road victory against Arsenal on Saturday in an English Premier League match.

Playing at Emirates Stadium, Portuguese forward Diogo Jota scored twice and Egyptian star Mohamed Salah added another in the 3-0 victory.

The Reds jumped to fifth place with 49 points after the huge victory in London.

Sky Blues beat Foxes away

Manchester City claimed a 2-0 win against Leicester City in an away match.

French defender Benjamin Mendy and Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus produced a goal each at The King Power.

The Sky Blues remained atop the league standings with 74 points.

Leicester City's Söyüncü contracts coronavirus

Leicester City defender Çağlar Söyüncü has tested positive for the coronavirus while playing for Turkey's national team, Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed during a post-match news conference.

"He is good and feeling fine and we will go through the process seeing when he can be back," said Rodgers.