Galatasaray suffer shock defeat to Hatayspor

Galatasaray suffered a stunning 3-0 road loss to the 10-man Atakaş Hataysporin a Turkish Super Lig football game on Saturday.

The home side's Senegalese forward Mame Biram Diouf opened the scoring in the 21st minute at Antakya Ataturk Stadium.

Atakaş Hatayspor doubled the lead when Portuguese midfielder Ruben Ribeiro made a classy long shot in the 29th minute.

Mame Biram Diouf netted twice to make the score 3-0 in the 72nd minute.

In the 79th minute, Hataypor's Bulgarian defender Strahil Popov received a straight red card after he brought down Henry Onyekuru outside the penalty box.

Following this huge victory, sixth-place Atakaş Hatayspor increased their points to 49 on the matchday 32.

SUPER LIG FIXTURES & RESULTS

Saturday

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Göztepe: 1-0

Çaykur Rizespor - Fatih Karagümrük: 0-0

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Trabzonspor: 0-0

Atakaş Hatayspor - Galatasaray: 3-0

Sunday

Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor

MKE Ankaragücü - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor

Medipol Başaksehir - Yeni Malatyaspor

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Gençlerbirligi

Kasımpaşa - Beşiktaş

Monday

Fenerbahçe - Yukatel Denizlispor