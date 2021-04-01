Turkish defender Kaan Ayhan contracts coronavirus

Italian football club Sassuolo's Turkish player Kaan Ayhan contracted coronavirus, it was announced on Thursday.

"U.S. Sassuolo Calcio informs that the player Kaan Ayhan has tested positive for Covid-19 following the tests carried out during the training camp of the Turkish national team," the club said in a statement.

Sassuolo said the 26-year-old defender is "asymptomatic" and is now following the health protocols.

The German-born Turkish national left Fortuna Dusseldorf to join Sassuolo last September, his first overseas experience.