Juventus defender Demiral in quarantine in Italy

Juventus' Turkish defender Merih Demiral on Thursday returned to Italy to carry on his isolation after he had tested positive for coronavirus on his international duty.

"Merih Demiral, due to being tested positive for Covid-19 while on duty with the Turkish national team on 26 March 2021, returned to Italy with a medical flight authorized by the competent authorities," Juventus said in a statement.

The Bianconeri added that Demiral, 23, will continue his quarantine at the J Hotel in Turin.

Separately the Turin club said that another Juventus defender, Leonardo Bonucci, who returned from the Italian national team duty, tested positive for the virus.

Bonucci has been in his home for isolation.