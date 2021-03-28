Ngannou captures UFC heavyweight title with knockout

Francis Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight title with a devastating knockout in Las Vegas, Nevada in the UFC 260 main event late Saturday.

At the beginning of the second round, Cameroon-born Ngannou struck with a jab and a straight punch to ground Miocic. Ngannou dropped another hammer fist, but it was already over and he became the new UFC heavyweight champion of the world.

"I don't know if I can find the vocabulary to express this, but it feels so amazing," said Ngannou after the fight.

Three years ago, Miocic won the fight against Ngannou with a lopsided decision. Saturday's bout was Ngannou's second chance to win, and he delivered.