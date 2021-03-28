 Contact Us
News Sport Ngannou captures UFC heavyweight title with knockout

Ngannou captures UFC heavyweight title with knockout

delivers knockout vs. Miocic in 2nd round

Anadolu Agency SPORT
Published March 28,2021
Subscribe
NGANNOU CAPTURES UFC HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE WITH KNOCKOUT

Francis Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight title with a devastating knockout in Las Vegas, Nevada in the UFC 260 main event late Saturday.

At the beginning of the second round, Cameroon-born Ngannou struck with a jab and a straight punch to ground Miocic. Ngannou dropped another hammer fist, but it was already over and he became the new UFC heavyweight champion of the world.

"I don't know if I can find the vocabulary to express this, but it feels so amazing," said Ngannou after the fight.

Three years ago, Miocic won the fight against Ngannou with a lopsided decision. Saturday's bout was Ngannou's second chance to win, and he delivered.