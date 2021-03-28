Mercedes driver Hamilton wins opening round of F1

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Grand Prix in the opening round of the 2021 Formula 1 season on Sunday.

Defending champion Hamilton from Britain claimed victory after finishing the race in one hour, 32 minutes and 03 seconds at Bahrain International Circuit on a track nearly 5.4 kilometers (3.3 miles) long.

Red Bull-Honda's Dutch driver Max Verstappen completed the 57-lap Bahrain GP in second place.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland came third.

Top 5 drivers in Bahrain Grand Prix:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda)

3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

4. Lando Norris ( McLaren Mercedes)

5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull-Honda)