Germany hammer Iceland 3-0 in World Cup qualifier

Germany kicked off its 2022 World Cup qualification campaign with an easy 3-0 win over Iceland in Duisburg on Thursday.

Goals from Leon Goretzka, Kai Havertz and Ilkay Gundogan brought victory to the home side in the Group J European Qualifiers match.

In other group matches, Armenia beat Liechtenstein 1-0 and Romania defeated North Macedonia 3-2.

Results:

Group B

Sweden - Georgia: 1-0

Spain - Greece: 1-1

Group C

Bulgaria - Switzerland: 1-3

Italy - Northern Ireland: 2-0

Group F

Israel - Denmark: 0-2

Moldova - Faroe Islands: 1-1

Scotland - Austria: 2-2

Group I

Andorra - Albania: 0-1

Hungary - Poland: 3-3

England - San Marino: 5-0

Group J

Germany - Iceland: 3-0

Liechtenstein - Armenia: 0-1

Romania - North Macedonia: 3-2



