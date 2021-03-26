Germany hammer Iceland 3-0 in World Cup qualifier

Germany kicked off its 2022 World Cup qualification campaign with an easy 3-0 win over Iceland in Duisburg on Thursday.
Goals from Leon Goretzka, Kai Havertz and Ilkay Gundogan brought victory to the home side in the Group J European Qualifiers match.
In other group matches, Armenia beat Liechtenstein 1-0 and Romania defeated North Macedonia 3-2.
Group B
Sweden - Georgia: 1-0
Spain - Greece: 1-1
Group C
Bulgaria - Switzerland: 1-3
Italy - Northern Ireland: 2-0
Group F
Israel - Denmark: 0-2
Moldova - Faroe Islands: 1-1
Scotland - Austria: 2-2
Group I
Andorra - Albania: 0-1
Hungary - Poland: 3-3
England - San Marino: 5-0
Group J
Germany - Iceland: 3-0
Liechtenstein - Armenia: 0-1
Romania - North Macedonia: 3-2