Clippers set to acquire Rajon Rondo from Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly trading Rajon Rondo to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Lou Williams along with two second-round picks and cash, NBA insider Shams Charania announced Thursday.

"Clippers are finalizing a deal to acquire Rajon Rondo from Atlanta for Lou Williams, two second-round picks and cash, sources tell me and @sam_amick," Charania posted on Twitter.

Shams also shared that LaMarcus Aldridge will become an unrestricted free agent after finalizing a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs.

Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry will stay with the Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets are set to send Victor Oladipo to the Miami Heat in exchange for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and a draft swap on the NBA trade deadline, Shams added.

In addition, Meyers Leonard is reportedly being waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder.