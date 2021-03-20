SASHA VEZENKOV NAMED THIS WEEKS MVP OF TURKISH AIRLINES EUROLEAGUE

 Contact Us
March 20,2021
Sasha Vezenkov was named this week's Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Saturday.

The forward's stellar performance in Olympiacos' 80-84 win against ALBA Berlin in Germany on Thursday earned him "the first weekly MVP honor of his six-year Turkish Airlines EuroLeague career," read a EuroLeague statement.

Vezenkov ended the game with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals, along with a block.

The 25-year-old moved to Olympiacos in 2018 after a three-year spell with Spanish side Barcelona.