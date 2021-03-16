Galatasaray goalkeeper Muslera extends contract till 2024

Galatasaray captain Fernando Muslera on Tuesday renewed his deal with the Turkish club until 2024.

"I am about to sign to stay at my home for three more years," the 34-year-old Uruguayan player said before renewing his contract in Turk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul.

Muslera said that he has been playing for Galatasaray for 10 years and understood that he made the very right choice in the past.

"Galatasaray is my second family as the club contributed to me so much about humanity, career and personality. I grew up here. I had many achievements in the club. I have been impressed by the club's love, respect and passion... My children were born here [in Turkey]... I am extremely happy to serve for Galatasaray for three more years," Muslera said.

He thanked to Galatasaray board including president Mustafa Cengiz, first-team manager Fatih Terim, club players, and staff for their supports, confidence and efforts.

Cengiz praised Muslera for his steady performance at the Istanbul club.

He said that the opponents of Galatasaray are respecting him on the pitch and Muslera is a beloved player within the club.

Cengiz added that Muslera is one of the most valuable players in the squad. Galatasaray lacked him in 2020 when he faced a major injury.

Former Lazio goalie Muslera joined Galatasaray in 2011.

In his four-year-spell at Lazio, he bagged one Italian Cup and one Italian Super Cup.

Muslera won five Turkish Super Lig titles in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018, and 2019.

Additionally, he claimed four Turkish Cups and five Turkish Super Cups.

He played 374 matches for Galatasaray.

Muslera had 116 international caps for the Uruguayan national team.

He helped Uruguay win the 2011 Copa America in Argentina.