Former Galatasaray footballer Erhan Önal dies at 63

Former Galatasaray football player Erhan Onal died on Tuesday, the Turkish Super Lig club confirmed.

He was 63.

In a statement, Galatasaray extended their condolences to the family and friends of Onal, who played for the Lions in 1985-1992.

He helped Galatasaray win two Super Lig titles in 1987 and 1988.

His primary position was defense.