Galatasaray grab comfortable away victory against Kayseri

Galatasaray shut out Hes Kablo Kayserispor 3-0 Saturday in a Turkish Super League game.

Galatasaray's Colombian star Radamel Falcao opened the scoring near the end of the first period.

In minute 81, Henry Onyekuru, who came off the bench, doubled the gap from very close range at Kayseri's Kadir Has stadium.

Nigerian forward Onyekuru once again produced a goal in minute 89, making it 3-0.

Following this victory, second-place Galatasaray boosted their points to 61 on matchday 30.

BEŞIKTAŞ BEAT MEDIPOL BAŞAKŞEHIR FRIDAY

Super League leaders Beşiktaş defeated Medipol Başakşehir on Friday 3-2 at Başakşehir's Fatih Terim Stadium.

The Istanbul football side remained at the top of the league with 63 points.

WEEK 30 FIXTURES & RESULTS

Friday:

Medipol Başakşehir - Beşiktaş: 2-3

Saturday:

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Fatih Karagümrük: 1-0

Çaykur Rizespor - Atakaş Hatayspor: 1-0

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 4-0

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Galatasaray: 0-3

Sunday:

MKE Ankaragücü - Göztepe

Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Trabzonspor

Gaziantep - Yukatel Denizlispor

Fenerbahçe - Gençlerbirliği

Monday:

Kasımpaşa - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor