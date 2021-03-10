Manchester City claim easy 5-2 win over Southampton

Manchester City are 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after thrashing Southampton 5-2 on Wednesday.

Kevin de Bruyne scored the opening goal for the home side before James Ward-Prowse converted a penalty shot to equalize.

But Manchester City quickly responded as Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan scored for the 3-1 lead at the half.

In the second stanza, Mahrez and de Bruyne found the net again as Che Adams scored for the away side at Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City have 68 points in 29 games while Southampton collected 33 in 28 matches.






