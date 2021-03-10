Galatasaray part ways with Younes Belhanda

Galatasaray announced on Wednesday that it parted ways with Younes Belhanda.

The Istanbul side said that they unilaterally canceled Belhanda's contract based on "just reasons."

In a televised interview on BEIN Sports, the 31-year-old Moroccan player criticized the club due to poor ground conditions at Galatasaray's Turk Telekom Stadium.

Joining the Turkish powerhouse in 2017, Belhanda helped Galatasaray win two Turkish Super Lig titles, one Turkish Cup and one Turkish Super Cup.

He scored 22 goals and made 26 assists in 131 games for Galatasaray.