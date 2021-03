Cavani unhappy in England, eyes South America return - father

Manchester United's Uruguay international striker Edinson Cavani is unhappy in England and wants to finish his career in South America, his father told media in Argentina on Tuesday.

Luis Cavani said the 34-year-old star was eyeing a possible move to Argentina's Boca Juniors later this year.

"(Edinson) today does not feel comfortable where he is," Luis Cavani told Argentine television channel TyC Sports. "He has been thinking for more than two years that he wants to be closer to the family."

Luis Cavani said his son was also unhappy with his treatment by English football authorities over his suspension earlier this season for using a racial term in a social media post.

The striker was banned for three games after an exchange on Instagram where he addressed a friend, Pablo Fernandez, using the commonly used Spanish term "negrito" (small black person).

Although a disciplinary panel found Cavani had not intended to cause offence with the remark, he was still sanctioned -- triggering an outcry in Uruguay.

"That he was suspended for three games is a nonsense," Luis Cavani said. "Here we always use that word. We are not racists. Part of that is weighing on his decision."

Speculation about Cavani's future comes after United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer indicated last month that he would attempt to persuade the striker to remain at Old Trafford.

Cavani has impressed on and off the pitch since joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in October.

The Uruguayan signed a one-season deal with United with the option to extend by a further year.

However Cavani's father said Tuesday his son had long dreamed of playing for Boca Juniors. "Imagine him celebrating a goal with the fans," Luis Cavani said.

"We know what Boca and Argentine football is. There is a 60% chance Edinson will come to South America."