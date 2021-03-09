INTER BEAT ATALANTA, SECURE 6-POINT GAP ON LEAGUES TOP

Italian top-tier football division Serie A leaders Inter Milan bagged a 1-0 home win against Atalanta on Monday to secure a six-point gap against second-place AC Milan.

Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar scored the winning goal for Inter in minute 54 at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan.

Following the critical win, Inter increased their points to 62 in the standings. The victors also extended their winning streak to seven matches in the league.

Their city rivals AC Milan have 56 points in 26 matches.

Third-place Juventus are chasing AC Milan in the league table with 52 points in 25 matches.

Atalanta are now in the fifth spot with 49 points, only one point behind fourth-place Roma.