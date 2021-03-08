6-time All-Star Blake Griffin set to join Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are set to strengthen their squad with six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin, a senior NBA insider said Monday.

"Free agent forward Blake Griffin has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the season, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @excelbasketball tells ESPN," Adrian Wojnarowski said on Twitter.

The 2011 Rookie of the Year will join superstars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden in Brooklyn.

US power forward Griffin, 31, was a Los Angeles Clippers member in 2010-2017.

In 2018, he was traded to the Detroit Pistons.

He played for the Eastern Conference franchise until last week.

Griffin averaged 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season in Detroit.





