Injured Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will be replaced by Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley on Team Durant in the 2021 All-Star, the NBA announced late on Friday.

Conley will also replace Booker in the 3-Point Contest that will be held before the game, according to a statement.

The All-Star Game, 3-Point Contest, Skills Challenge, and Slam Dunk competition will take place on Sunday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.