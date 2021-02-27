Vasilije Micic named MVP of week in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes basketball team's Serbian star Vasilije Micic has been named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of Round 26, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague announced on Saturday.

"With a dominant performance to lead Anadolu Efes Istanbul to a resounding 32-point road win over city rival Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul on Friday, point guard Vasilije Micic earned the fifth weekly MVP award of his Turkish Airlines EuroLeague career," a EuroLeague statement said.

Micic, 27, was on fire in the derby against Fenerbahce Beko, scoring a career-high 37 points to contribute to Anadolu Efes' 106-74 win.

The Serbian point guard has made six three points and 11 free throws without a miss.

He also tallied five assists and three steals.

In addition, Micic was fouled eight times by Fenerbahce Beko players.

The match ended Fenerbahce Beko's 10-game winning streak. This marked their 11th defeat in 26 games.

It was Anadolu Efes' 15th win in 25 matches.