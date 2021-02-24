2021 NBA All-Star reserves announced

The NBA on Wednesday has revealed the Eastern and Western Conferences reserves for the 70th NBA All-Star Game on March 7.

Four players of the 14 reserves will play their first All-Star game each in Atlanta; Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Julius Randle (New York Knicks) and Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans).

Brooklyn Nets' 31-year-old guard James Harden will have his ninth All-Star appearance this year, while Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, 35, earned his 11th All-Star selection in total.

Last week, NBA announced the All-Star Game starters as LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets are the leading vote-getters for this year's All-Star Game, becoming their team captains.

The 2021 game will be Team James vs. Team Durant, where the two team captains will draft the players from the starters and reserves pool in each conference.

Due to Los Angeles Lakers' star player Anthony Davis' injury, he is expected to be replaced with another player.

Notable All-Star snubs from the Western Conference include Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker and San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan.

The 70th NBA All-Star Game will be held on March 7 at State Farm Arena, Atlanta.

NBA All-Star Game Reserves are as follows:

East Pool

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), James Harden (Brooklyn Nets), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Julius Randle (New York Knicks), Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic).

West Pool

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) and Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans).





