Jazz raise their 3-pointers record again in routing Hornets

Donovan Mitchell finished with 23 points and eight assists and three Utah teammates scored at least 20 points each off the bench in their 132-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Joe Ingles and Georges Niang scored 21 apiece, with all of their points coming via 14 3-pointers, and Jordan Clarkson added 20 points with five treys as the Jazz won for the 21st time in 23 games.

Mike Conley (15 points, four 3-pointers), Mitchell (three triples) and Royce O'Neale (eight points, eight rebounds, and two treys) contributed to the Jazz hitting a franchise-record 28 3-pointers on 55 attempts.

Rookie LaMelo Ball and former Jazz star Gordon Hayward each scored 21 points for Charlotte, which was overwhelmed in the fourth quarter of what was a competitive game until about 10 minutes remained.

Hayward hit a step-back jumper with 10:56 remaining in the fourth quarter to pull the Hornets within 96-92, but he left to the game with a hand injury a couple minutes later. The Hornets' chances for a win also appeared to depart with him.

Utah went on a 15-0 run to seize control. Niang began the surge with a 3-pointer and hit two more before Charlotte finally scored again after falling behind 111-92.

The Hornets, who were beginning a six-game road trip, had led at times, including 90-85 late in the third quarter. Utah outscored the visitors 41-20 in the fourth quarter.

Malik Monk added 20 points for the Hornets, but Terry Rozier's streak of scoring at least 30 points ended at four games. Rozier finished with 12 points in 31 minutes.

Rudy Gobert had another solid showing for Utah, totaling 10 points, 12 rebounds and six blocked shots. Two of those swats came during the Jazz's dominating fourth-quarter run.









