Haaland scores twice, Dortmund sink Schalke in derby

Borussia Dortmund hammered rivals Schalke 4-0 in Saturday's Revierderby match in the German Bundesliga, with Norwegian football star Erling Haaland scoring two goals.

Dortmund, the visitors of the Ruhr region derby, scored the opening goal in the 42nd minute as English winger Jadon Sancho scored with a right-footed strike in the area.

Near the end of the first half, Haaland hit a spectacular volley to double the lead at Veltins Arena.

Dortmund led the first half 2-0.

Portuguese left back Raphael Guerreiro made it 3-0 for Dortmund in the 61st minute. He finished in the area after exchanging passes with German winger Marco Reus.

Haaland made the result 4-0 in the 79th minute as the 20-year-old tapped the ball into the open goal.

Dortmund have 36 points in 22 matches to be in the number six position in the league table.

The losing team Schalke have 9 points so far. The Royal Blues are now in the number 18 spot in the Bundesliga.

Schalke, a key club in Germany, currently face the real danger of relegation.