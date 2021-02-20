Turkey claim victory over Sweden in EuroBasket

Turkey defeated Sweden 88-80 on Saturday in a EuroBasket 2022 Qualifiers game.

Turkey's Alperen Sengun was the highest scorer of the Group D match at Istanbul's Besiktas Akatlar Sports Complex.

Sengun, 18, made a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.

Point guard Bugrahan Tuncer produced 19 points, whereas Sertac Sanli finished with 14 points.

For the losing side, power forward Jonas Christopher Jerebko played with 21 points.

Another power forward Simon Birgander performed a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

With this win, the Turkish team improved to a 2-3 win/loss record in Group D.