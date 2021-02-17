LEBRONS DOUBLE-DOUBLE LEADS LA LAKERS TO 112-104 WIN OVER TIMBERWOLVES

LeBron James helped Los Angeles Lakers beat Minnesota Timberwolves with a 112-104 score in Wednesday's NBA game.

Four-time NBA champ James performed a double-double with 30 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists at Minneapolis' Target Center.

German guard Dennis Schroder produced 24 points, whereas American forward Montrezl Harrell came off the bench to finish with 17 points and six rebounds in the away victory.

For the losing side, Anthony Edwards was the highest scorer of his team with 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Dominican-American center Karl-Anthony Towns added 15 points and six rebounds.

With this win, second-place LA Lakers improved to 22-7 win-loss in the Western Conference.

Wednesday results:

Boston Celtics - Denver Nuggets: 112-99

Memphis Grizzlies - New Orleans Pelicans: 113-144

Milwaukee Bucks - Toronto Raptors: 113-124

Timberwolves - Los Angeles Lakers: 104-112

Oklahoma City Thunder - Portland Trail Blazers: 104-115

Phoenix Suns - Brooklyn Nets: 124-128