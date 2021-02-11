Beşiktasş qualify for Turkish Cup semifinals

Beşiktaş advanced to the Ziraat Turkish Cup semifinals, beating İttifak Holding Konyaspor on penalties late Thursday.

Visitors' Beşiktaş took the lead in the minute 13 as Turkish midfielder Oğuzhan Özyakup scored the opener at MEDAS Konya Büyükşehir Stadium.

Konyaspor pulled the level four minutes later. Turkish defender Abdülkerim Bardakçı put the ball into Beşiktaş net with a header.

The regular time and extra time ended 1-1. So the penalties had to decide the winner.

Beşiktaş won 3-2 on penalties as Rachid Ghezzal, Valentin Rosier and Necip Uysal converted their penalties successfully.

Only Bernard Mensah missed the penalty for Beşiktaş.

In Konyaspor, two players scored from penalty spot, Guilherme and Farouk Miya.

Home team's Artem Kravets, Nejc Skubic and Abdulkerim Bardakci missed their shots.

Beşiktaş will face Medipol Basaksehir in the Turkish Cup's semifinal stage.

The semis will be played as a single leg fixture in March.

Turkish Cup semifinals:

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Aytemiz Alanyaspor

Beşiktaş - Medipol Başakşehir