Bayern Munich win 2020 FIFA Club World Cup

German football powerhouse Bayern Munich won the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup late Thursday by defeating Mexico's Tigres 1-0 in the final.

Bayern Munich's French defender Benjamin Pavard scored the winning goal in minute 59 at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

The German club was dominant in 2020, completing the sextuple.

Bayern Munich won all the 2020 local and international trophies -- including the German Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League titles.

It is the second Club World Cup for Bayern Munich as they previously won this trophy in 2013.





