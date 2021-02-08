SPORT

Galatasaray left back Saracchi faces thigh injury

Galatasaray's Uruguayan left back Marcelo Saracchi has suffered thigh injury, the club said in a statement on Monday.

Saracchi underwent medical examination as the player had a Grade 2 strain, bleeding and partial tear in his left biceps femoris - a posterior thigh muscle between hip and knee.

Galatasaray added that Saracchi's treatment has begun.

The 22-year-old was injured during the last weekend's derby against Fenerbahce as Galatasaray claimed a 1-0 away victory.

He joined Galatasaray from Germany's RB Leipzig in January 2020 and his loan contract at the Turkish club will expire in June.

Saracchi is a Galatasaray regular, playing in 19 matches this season.



