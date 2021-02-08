2 more Atletico Madrid players positive for COVID-19

Two more Atletico Madrid players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Spanish club confirmed on Monday.

"Hector Herrera and Thomas Lemar underwent antigen tests on Monday morning ahead of our fixture against Celta, in accordance with the LaLiga protocol. Both players tested positive for COVID-19. They later underwent PCR tests, which confirmed the results," Atletico Madrid said in a statement.

The Mexican and French players are now in self-isolation at home, the Spanish La Liga club added.

In addition to Herrera and Lemar, the club last week announced that Joao Felix and Moussa Dembele had contracted the virus.





