Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 1-0 at Kadıköy

Galatasaray claimed a 1-0 away victory against Fenerbahçe in Saturday's Turkish Super Lig derby.

Fenerbahçe hosted Galatasaray at the most anticipated game of week 24 at the Ulker Stadium.

In the 39th minute, Galatasaray goalie Fernando Muslera produced a brilliant save to tip over a strike from Jose Sosa.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half.

Egyptian forward Mostafa Mohamed scored the winning goal with a close-range finish in the 54th minute.

In the 75th minute, Ozan Tufan equalized the game with a header but the goal was disallowed for offside after a Video Assistant Referee --VAR-- review.

Mesut Özil entered the game in the second half. A free-kick from him was also saved by Muslera.

The game ended with a 1-0 score in Kadıköy.

Following this result, Galatasaray climbed to Super Lig's top spot with 48 points, ahead of second-place Fenerbahçe on goal difference.





