EFES MICIC, BAYERNS REYNOLDS NAMED WEEKS MVP

Turkish basketball side Anadolu Efes' Vasilije Micic and German club Bayern Munich's Jalen Reynolds were both tapped Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the week, the EuroLeague announced Saturday.

"By leading their respective teams to victories, Vasilije Micic of Anadolu Efes Istanbul and Jalen Reynolds of FC Bayern Munich shared MVP of the Week honors, each with a performance index rating of 30," EuroLeague said in a statement.

Serbian guard Micic led Efes to an 86-88 away victory over Barcelona with 26 points on seven-for-nine two-point and nine-for-12 free-throw shooting.

American center Reynolds helped Bayern defeat ALBA Berlin 101-95 in overtime at their home ground, Audi Dome.

He paced Bayern with 24 points on 10-for-15 two-point and four-for-four free-throw shooting.





