Aston Villa beat Arsenal to go eighth in Premier League

Aston Villa scored early and held on to beat Arsenal 1-0 on Saturday and climb to eighth in the Premier League.

Ollie Watkins scored the only goal with a deflected shot after just two minutes, the three points lifting Villa above Tottenham in the table, while Arsenal remained 10th.

Later Saturday, Manchester United take on Everton knowing victory will take them level on points with leaders Manchester City, who play at champions Liverpool on Sunday.

Relegation-threatened Fulham host West Ham, Burnley play Brighton and Newcastle face Southampton in Saturday's other matches.