PAUL GEORGES 3-POINT SHOOTING CARRIES CLIPPERS PAST CAVS

Paul George shot 8-for-9 from 3-point range and scored 36 points to lead the visiting Los Angeles Clippers to a 121-99 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points, Lou Williams had 15 and Serge Ibaka added 14 points for Los Angeles, which finished 4-2 on its road trip. Ivica Zubac had 10 points and 16 rebounds in a reserve role for the Clippers.

Collin Sexton scored 16 of his 27 points in the first half for Cleveland, and Darius Garland contributed 23 points. Andre Drummond had 13 points and five rebounds in 22 minutes after missing Cleveland's 100-98 win against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday due to a sore lower back.

Jarrett Allen, who started for Drummond on Monday and totaled 23 points and 18 rebounds, had seven points, nine rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes off the bench Wednesday.

The Clippers scored the first nine points of the second half to take a 61-49 lead.

The visitors held a double-digit lead for most of the third quarter, and George banked in a long 3-pointer to give Los Angeles an 88-74 advantage heading into the fourth.

The Clippers, who lost 124-120 at the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, maintained the double-digit edge during the early part of the fourth quarter before expanding it down the stretch.

George sank his eighth 3-pointer with 5:09 left to give Los Angeles its biggest lead of the game at 110-93.

The Clippers led by 13 early in the first quarter before taking a 33-25 advantage into the second.

The Cavaliers used a 12-0 run to move ahead 43-39 with 3:55 left in the opening half, but Los Angeles regained the lead and took a 52-49 advantage into the break on a turnaround baseline jumper at the buzzer by Nicolas Batum.

The Clippers improved to 4-0 in the second half of back-to-back sets this season.

The Clippers were without Patrick Beverley for a sixth straight game because of a knee injury. Reggie Jackson continued to start in his place, and he went scoreless with three assists in 23 minutes.

Larry Nance Jr. missed his second straight game for Cleveland because of a wrist injury.











