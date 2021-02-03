Beşiktaş held to draw with 10-man Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş fell a three-point behind Turkish Super Lig leaders Fenerbahçe after a draw 1-1 against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor on Wednesday.

Gökdeniz Bayrakdar scored the opener on a header for Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in the 39th minute at Antalya stadium.

In minute 70, Antalyaspor were down to 10 men after defender Veysel Sari was sent off for fouling Canadian forward Cyle Larin.

Only three minutes later, Beşiktaş' Croatian defender Domagoj Vida leveled the game with a header.

The game ended with a 1-1 score in Antalya.

Beşiktaş slipped to third place with 45 points, whereas Antalyaspor remained in the ninth position with 30 points.